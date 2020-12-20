Harry caught one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 22-12 loss to Miami.

The second-year man was coming off one of his better showings of the season with a 49-yard receiving output against the Rams last Thursday night, but he followed by posting another subpar outing. Harry has exceeded 40 receiving yards on three occasions this season, but conversely, he's also been held to 15 or fewer yards six different times. The Arizona State product was also blanked in the catches department Weeks 6, 10 and 12, rendering him a shaky option for a Week 16 home test against Buffalo.