Harry didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
While nothing has been reported, back-to-back absences hint at some type of injury. The 2019 first-round pick is hoping to lock down a top-three receiver role in New England, where Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu are the veterans of a young group. Harry's competition includes Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Devin Ross and Gunner Olszewski -- not exactly the most fearsome bunch. Even so, Harry's 2020 outlook will take a hit if he's absent from practice for a prolonged stretch.
