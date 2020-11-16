Harry wasn't targeted in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Ravens.
In his return to action following a two-game absence, Harry logged 35 of a possible 58 snaps on offense, while Jakobi Meyers recorded 57 and Damiere Byrd was out there for 42 snaps. While he didn't make an impact as a pass-catcher Sunday, Harry did make his mark as a blocker. He'll look to get more involved in the offense next weekend against the Texans, but for now it's Meyers who's emerged as QB Cam Newton's favorite receiver, with Julian Edelman (knee) on IR.
