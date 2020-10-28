Harry (head) was not spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Harry was forced out of Sunday's loss against the 49ers in the first half due to a head injury, and a lack of practice Wednesday would seem to put his status for Week 8 in doubt. If the 2019 first-round pick can't suit up in Buffalo this weekend, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers will handle increased offensive roles behind Julian Edelman.