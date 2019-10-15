Harry was spotted taking part in Tuesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Harry is back on the practice field on the first day he is eligible as he seeks to return from injured reserve. The rookie wideout still can't play in a game until Week 9's matchup with the Ravens on Nov. 3, but taking part in practice is definitely a strong sign that Harry will be ready by then. Given the current state of New England's receiving corps, it shouldn't take long for Harry to carve out a role in the team's offense for the final stretch of the regular season.

