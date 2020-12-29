Harry caught one of his four targets for three yards in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills.

On the heels of back-to-back one-catch efforts, Harry will look to bounce back in Week 17 versus the Jets. However, with 31 catches (on 55 targets) for 292 yards and two TDs in 13 games overall this season, the 2019 first-rounder has yet to establish himself as a viable fantasy lineup option.