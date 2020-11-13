Harry (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Harry, who has missed back-to-back contests, is one of 17 players listed as questionable by the Patriots. His practice participation all week suggests that he could return to action this weekend, but his team's 8:20 ET kickoff Sunday night adds a layer of risk for those inclined to wait things out on the Week 10 status of the 2019 first-rounder.