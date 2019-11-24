Harry figures to see added opportunities in the New England offense Sunday against the Cowboys, with both Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) inactive, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Patriots could also utilize more two-running back or two-tight end formations Sunday, but with both Sanu and Dorsett out, Harry and Jakobi Meyers are the team's only healthy wide receivers behind Julian Edelman (shoulder). While Harry is not a lock to have a big day, the 2019 first-rounder is an option for those scrambling for a wideout fill-in or Week 12 lottery ticket at this stage of the day.