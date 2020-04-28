Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Opportunity knocks in 2020
Coach Bill Belichick expects to see marked progress from Harry in the wideout's second season with the team, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
It's notable that none of the Patriots' 10 selections in last week's draft were wide receivers and it's clear that the team is looking to see more production from Harry -- last year's first-rounder -- as well as veteran Mohamed Sanu, who was slowed by an ankle issue in 2019 after arriving in a trade with the Falcons. Given how much hype there is surrounding this year's rookie pass catchers, Harry could be flying a little under the fantasy radar after a quiet rookie campaign. If the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is able to continue to build on the rapport he established with quarterback Jarrett Stidham last year, an uptick in production is a likely outcome for Harry, who is in the mix for plenty of snaps this season, along with Sanu and top pass-catching option Julian Edelman.
