Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Opportunity knocks in Year 2
Harry is a candidate to see an uptick in production this coming season, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. As a rookie last year, the wideout caught 12 passes (on 24 targets) for 105 yards and two TDs in seven regular-season games.
An ankle injury the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft suffered last August landed him on IR and Harry didn't make his regular-season debut with the Patriots until mid-November. Still, there's a reason the team made the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Arizona State product the second wideout taken last year. When healthy, Harry's size and ability to make contested catches give him red zone upside. Though he won't be catching passes from Tom Brady this coming season, Harry will no doubt look to build on the rapport he built with quarterback Jarrett Stidham before getting hurt. Unless the Patriots add further depth at wide receiver, Harry's path to playing time is fairly clear, given that he's clearly one of the team's top three options at the position, the other two being veteran pass-catchers Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu (ankle).
