With Julian Edelman (thumb) slated to miss some time, Harry will likely will see "plenty" of first-team action once training camp opens, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

Edelman's injury is not a long-term issue (his recovery timetable is roughly three weeks), but his absence from the early stages of training camp (the team's first practice is Thursday) will free up reps for Harry, as well Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios and Dontrelle Inman. Meanwhile, veteran free agent addition Demaryius Thomas (Achille) is on the PUP list. Given that he was a first-round draft pick this past April, Harry is a roster lock, but how extensively he's initially used as a rookie will hinge on his grasp of the Patriots' playbook, as well as his chemistry with QB Tom Brady. Though the report notes that Harry displayed some growing pains in minicamp, the big-bodied wideout out of Arizona State has a chance to be productive in the New England offense, thanks to his top-shelf body control and ability in contested-catch situations. With the team's receiving corps now minus Chris Hogan and (for now) Josh Gordon, Edelman's injury opens the door for Harry and his fellow newcomers to gain valuable practice reps in Josh McDaniels' offense.