Harry collected two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-0 win against the Chargers.

Harry posted his second TD of the 2020 campaign during Week 13, a reasonable total considering that his starting quarterback has only managed five scores through the air all season. The second-year man has occasionally enjoyed high-volume weeks, collecting six-plus targets four times, with eight targets in a game as recently as Week 11. His 26 receptions and 228 receiving yards have already more than doubled his rookie outputs, as Harry heads into a Week 14 matchup against the Rams' top-rated pass defense.