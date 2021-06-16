Harry (calf) practiced Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Harry, who appeared to tweak his right calf Tuesday, was back on the field Wednesday, with no protective wrap on his lower leg. The 2019 first-rounder will now strive to maintain the momentum he'd recently been building at practice. At this stage, he's probably behind Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers in the Patriots' wideout pecking order, but Harry's size (6-4, 225 pounds) and ability to make contested catches give him a degree of red-zone upside, and he'll look to cement a role in the team's offense with a strong showing this summer.
