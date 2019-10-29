Harry is "trending in the right direction" in regards to his health, though coach Bill Belichick wouldn't tip his hand on whether or not Harry would be activated ahead of Week 9, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Harry began practicing last week and is eligible to return this Sunday, but we may not know until later in the week what his status is for Sunday's contest versus the Ravens. New England added to its wide receiver ranks prior to the trade deadline, picking up Mohamed Sanu, and also has Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers to turn to, so it wouldn't be a shock if the team opted to hold the rookie first-round selection out of action through its Week 10 bye.