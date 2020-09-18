Harry (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

As is Julian Edelman (knee), though it would surprise us if either pass-catcher was sidelined Sunday night. Though Harry headed into Week 1 with a questionable designation, he suited up against the Dolphins, logging 51 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in the Patriots' 21-11 win, en route to hauling in five of his six targets for 39 yards. Assuming he's a go Sunday night, Harry will continue to serve as one of QB Cam Newton's top targets, and after a run-heavy approach against Miami, New England may well give Newton (whose Week 1 rush and pass attempt totals of 15 were equal) more chances to throw in Week 2.