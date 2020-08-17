Chris Mason of masslive.com noted Monday that Harry "looks to have slimmed down from his rookie season."

As Mason points out, the wideout -- who is officially listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds -- has "always been in very good shape, but may be training differently for his sophomore year." Harry's initial NFL campaign was stalled by an ankle injury and the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft recorded just 12 catches for 105 yards and two TDs in seven regular-season games. Now healthy and fit, Harry is poised to be in the mix for plenty of snaps this season, along with top pass-catching option Julian Edelman and veteran bounce-back candidate Mohamed Sanu. With long-time franchise signal-caller Tom Brady no longer in the mix, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham are competing for the team's No. 1 QB job and Harry's fantasy upside in 2020 will hinge largely on the chemistry he develops with Brady's successor.