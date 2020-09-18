Harry (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Yet again, Harry's practice reps were capped this week due to a lingering shoulder injury from training camp. The limitations may be in place to ensure he reaches game day in as good of health as possible, but ultimately his status may be clarified upon the release of Friday's injury report. If he suits up Sunday at Seattle, Harry will be among the Patriots' top three wide receivers alongside Julian Edelman and Damiere Byrd.