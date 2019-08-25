Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Remains limited
Harry (leg) hasn't practiced fully since getting banged up in the Patriots' Aug. 8 preseason opener, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
The first-rounder is obviously part of the Patriots' long-term plans, but he'll need to step up the pace in practice in a hurry to earn much of an early-season role, especially with Julian Edelman back from a thumb injury and Josh Gordon having been reinstated from his suspension.
