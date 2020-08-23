Harry (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Harry had missed the Patriots' last three practices with an unspecified issue, but now that he's back on the field, he'll continue to work toward a role in 2020 that should include plenty of snaps, alongside the team's top pass-catching option Julian Edelman and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu. Per Katie McInerney of the Boston Globe, Harry geared his offseason training program toward getting a little less bulky. "I felt like I was a little bit big, and felt like slimming down and being a little more thin will help me get on top of my routes, and my breaks, and my releases," the second-year wideout noted this past week. After a rookie campaign stalled by injury, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft appears poised to take a step forward this season, assuming he can stay on the field.