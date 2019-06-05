Harry saw his share work with the Patriots' starters during Tuesday's minicamp, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The rookie still has a way to go when it comes to gaining chemistry with QB Tom Brady, but as the first wide receiver taken in the first round by the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era, Harry figures to be given every opportunity to make an immediate splash in the team's offense. Julian Edelman remains entrenched in a high-volume slot role, but with Josh Gordon's playing status in limbo, there's a path for Harry to open the coming season in a key role. He'll have to fend off Phillip Dorsett, who was productive last year when the team's wideout corps was shorthanded, as well as Demaryius Thomas -- once he's back from an Achilles' injury -- but as a big-bodied pass-catcher with top-shelf body control, Harry possesses fantasy appeal as a rookie that extends beyond dynasty formats.