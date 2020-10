Harry (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

With Julian Edelman (knee) also out, the Patriots' top available wide receivers are Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, while the team also figures to dip into its practice squad for added depth. The options on that front are Isaiah Zuber, Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson.