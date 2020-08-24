Monday was "easily Harry's best practice of camp," Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.
After a rookie season slowed by injuries, it was a bit concerning that Harry recently missed a few practices with an undisclosed issue, but he returned to the field Sunday and then put his stamp on Monday's practice. The Patriots list the 22-year-old at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, though the Arizona State product has indicated that he focused on getting a little less bulky this offseason. In any case, Harry has the size and ability to go up and snatch contested throws, which could result in him doing some red-zone damage this season in the expanded role he's expected to have in New England's offense.
