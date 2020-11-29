Harry (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Harry headed into Week 11 listed as questionable, but he suited up for the Patriots' loss to the Texans, logging 52 of a possible 69 snaps on offense en route to catching five of his eight targets for 41 yards. With Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers in line to see their share of targets Sunday and Donte Moncrief also in the mix, Harry continues to profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in what has been an inconsistent New England passing offense.