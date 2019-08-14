Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Suits up for practice
Harry (leg) was in uniform for Wednesday's practice, Jeff Howe of The Athleticreports.
Howe adds that the rookie wideout wasn't doing much during Wednesday's session, but the mere fact that Harry was present for practice, in any capacity, is a positive sign and seems to confirm that his current injury issues are minor.
