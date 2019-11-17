Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Suits up Sunday
Harry is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Harry, who was made inactive in Week 9 against the Ravens despite being available, will thus make his NFL regular-season debut. In time, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft should enter the fantasy conversation, but his initial role is unclear, with the likes of Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett also in the Patriots' wide receiver mix.
