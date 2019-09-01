Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Supposedly making progress
Coach Bill Belichick said Harry (leg) is making progress, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.
Belichick then added that all his injured players are making progress, ensuring that nobody would mistake the update on Harry as particularly useful information. The more important news is the Patriots' decision to cut Demaryius Thomas, whose presence could've made it more difficult for Harry to earn snaps. The team may still bring Thomas back on a cheaper contract, but the 31-year-old also has the opportunity to weigh offers from other franchises. Even if Thomas signs elsewhere, Harry is no lock for a regular spot in three-wide sets, as the Patriots seem to trust Phillip Dorsett alongside Julian Edelman (hand/wrist) and Josh Gordon. Of course, Dorsett doesn't have an especially productive track record, and Gordon has struggled to avoid suspensions. It won't come as any surprise if Harry finds his way into the starting lineup at some point during his rookie season.
