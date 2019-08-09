Harry (hamstring) caught both of his targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 31-3 preseason opening win over the Lions.

Harry's hamstring is clearly back to full health, as the Patriots would have no reason to rush the rookie first-rounder's return to preseason action. He made a nice 25-yard catch down the sideline at one point but was otherwise quiet in the blowout win. Look for Harry's production to ramp up as the preseason unfolds.

