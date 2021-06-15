Harry appeared to tweak his right calf during Tuesday's practice, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen if this is an issue that might hamper the wideout beyond Tuesday, but Harry, who reportedly had been building momentum this week per Howe, can ill afford a lengthy setback as he attempts to solidify his role in the Patriots offense following the team's offseason additions of Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. With returnee Jakobi Meyers also in the mix, Harry is currently competing for depth slotting with Gunner Olszewski, Marvin Hall, Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson, Tre Nixon and Devin Smith. Since being taken in the first round of the 2019 draft, Harry has yet to establish himself as a consistent threat in the team's attack, and the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder may have to look sharp this summer just to retain his roster spot.