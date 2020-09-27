Harry (ankle) caught two of four targets for 34 yards and added a two-yard rush in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders.

Harry actually ranked second to Rex Burkhead (49) in receiving yards, as Cam Newton only threw for 162 yards with the Patriots employing a run-heavy game plan. The 2019 first-rounder has 15 catches for 145 yards and is still in search of his first touchdown of the season heading into a Week 4 trip to Kansas City.