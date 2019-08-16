Harry (leg) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

Per the report, Harry -- who hasn't practiced since suffering a reportedly minor injury last week -- flew back to New England from Nashville on Thursday. At this stage, Harry is still expected to be ready for Week 1 action, while it's reasonable to speculate that the reason he headed back to the Patriots' facility Thursday was to receive treatment for his current aches and pains.

