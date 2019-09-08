Melifonwu (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers.

Melifonwu was expected to stay in a special-teams role, so the Patriots' defense won't be shaken up by his absence. He was limited in practice all week, which could be a positive sign for his status Week 2 versus the Dolphins.

