Melifonwu is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers with an ankle injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

This is the first report of Melifonwu having an ankle injury, but the defensive back was limited in practice all week with the ailment. He will likely end up being a game-time decision Sunday night.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories