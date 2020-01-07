Play

Melifonwu (undisclosed) inked a reserve/futures contract with New England on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Melifonwu had resided on the team's practice squad injured reserve list since Nov. 17, but, as evidenced by this news, was cleared of his injury troubles. The 25-year-old saw action in two games for the Patriots in the 2018 season, logging three solo tackles on 20 defensive snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories