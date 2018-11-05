Melifonwu signed a contract with the Patriots on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Melifonwu was waived from the Raiders' IR a couple weeks ago and he'll now operate as a depth safety in New England. A 2017 second-round pick, Melifonwu could prove to be another steal for the Patriots if he can flash the talent that made him such a high selection.

