Patriots' Patrick Chung: Active Week 12
Chung (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against Miami.
Chung was limited in practice Thursday and Friday but his injury doesn't appear severe enough to sideline him. Though it isn't clear if he's 100 percent, he'll be expected to start and see his typical role on the defense.
