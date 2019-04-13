Chung (forearm) signed a one-year contract extension with the Patriots on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This deal will goes through the 2021 season.

Chung has been a top contributor with the Patriots over the last five years working as the top strong safety and recording at least 84 tackles in each season. He suffered a broken forearm during the Super Bowl in February and underwent two surgeries, but it isn't expected to affect him during the 2019 season.