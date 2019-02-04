Chung was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a right arm injury, Lindsay Jones of The Athletic reports.

Chung's arm got caught between two players and appeared to break as a result. Nothing has been confirmed, but given that Chung was carted off wearing an air cast, chances are the safety suffered a fracture and will be done for the night. Expect an update to come after Chung goes under further evaluation.

