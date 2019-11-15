Play

Chung (heel/chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Chung has missed time due to both heel and chest injuries this season, and both issues still appear to be lingering despite coming off a bye. The veteran safety doesn't possess much IDP value, but he plays a key role in New England's stalwart secondary. Duron Harmon would be the favorite to fill in at strong safety if Chung were ultimately unable to go.

