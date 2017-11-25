Chung (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Chung presumably injured his ankle last week against the Raiders. After watching Wednesday's practice from the sidelines, he practiced in limited fashion Thursday an Friday. An official ruling on his status is unlikely to be made until closer to game-time Sunday. Jordan Richards would be the likely candidate to fill in at strong safety should Chung ultimately sit out.

