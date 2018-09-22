Chung (concussion) has been deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Lions.

After sustaining a concussion in last week's loss to the Jaguars, Chung was a non-participant at practice this week. It seems unlikely he will be able to clear concussion protocol before Sunday, but final confirmation is expected to be made closer to kickoff. Duron Harmon figures to fill in at strong safety should he ultimately be ruled out.

