Patriots' Patrick Chung: Doutbful for Week 3
Chung (concussion) has been deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Lions.
After sustaining a concussion in last week's loss to the Jaguars, Chung was a non-participant at practice this week. It seems unlikely he will be able to clear concussion protocol before Sunday, but final confirmation is expected to be made closer to kickoff. Duron Harmon figures to fill in at strong safety should he ultimately be ruled out.
More News
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Exits game with concussion•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Signed through 2020•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Inks short-term extension with New England•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Leads team in tackles despite early exit Sunday•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Exits Super Bowl with concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...