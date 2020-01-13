Play

Chung (ankle) had his pending charge for cocaine possession conditionally dismissed Monday, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.

Chung was indicted Aug. 8 on the felony charge, which stemmed from a June 25 police raid in Meredith, N.H. According to the report from the Belknap County Attorney, Chung must remain in good legal standing for two years, submit periodic drug tests and complete 40 hours of community service to have the charge expunged from his record. The NFL could still choose to levy punishment on Chung if it's determined he violated the league's substance-abuse policy, though the lack of a conviction and the veteran safety's clean record prior to last summer's incident may aid his chances of avoiding a suspension.

