Patriots' Patrick Chung: Enters not guilty plea
Chung (forearm) waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony cocaine possession charge stemming from a June 25 incident in New Hampshire, NFL.com reports.
Chung isn't scheduled to appear in Belknap County (N.H.) Superior Court again until Nov. 8, which coincides with the Patriots' bye week. A team spokesman announced last week that no further comments regarding Chung's legal situation would be made until the judicial proceedings take place, so the veteran safety is expected to continue playing while he faces the charge. Chung has yet to appear in any preseason action while recovering from February surgery to repair a broken right forearm.
More News
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Facing drug charges•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Starts with non-contact drills•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Absent for minicamp•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Adds a year to current deal•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Scheduled for two procedures•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Suffers broken arm•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...
-
Ebron is still a top-12 Fantasy TE
Andrew Luck is gone and the Colts offense is going to change, but Dave Richard argues that...
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...