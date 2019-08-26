Chung (forearm) waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony cocaine possession charge stemming from a June 25 incident in New Hampshire, NFL.com reports.

Chung isn't scheduled to appear in Belknap County (N.H.) Superior Court again until Nov. 8, which coincides with the Patriots' bye week. A team spokesman announced last week that no further comments regarding Chung's legal situation would be made until the judicial proceedings take place, so the veteran safety is expected to continue playing while he faces the charge. Chung has yet to appear in any preseason action while recovering from February surgery to repair a broken right forearm.