Chung is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a concussion, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Duron Harmon will replace Chung as New England's starting strong safety for the remainder of Sunday's game. The 31-year-old will look ahead to Week 3, and attempt to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up for the Patriots' matchup against Detroit.