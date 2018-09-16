Patriots' Patrick Chung: Exits game with concussion
Chung is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a concussion, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Duron Harmon will replace Chung as New England's starting strong safety for the remainder of Sunday's game. The 31-year-old will look ahead to Week 3, and attempt to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up for the Patriots' matchup against Detroit.
More News
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Signed through 2020•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Inks short-term extension with New England•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Leads team in tackles despite early exit Sunday•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Exits Super Bowl with concussion•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Logs 84 regular-season tackles•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Racks up 10 tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.