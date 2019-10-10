Chung (heel) is expected to suit up against the Giants on Thursday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Chung's heel injury kept him from suiting up Week 5 against Washington, but it appears as though his recovery won't require a multi-game absence. Should Chung indeed prove healthy enough to be active for Thursday Night Football, he'll likely play his usual starting role against what should be a shaky Giants' passing attack.

