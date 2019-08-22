Patriots' Patrick Chung: Facing drug charges
Chung (forearm) was indicted Aug. 8 for felony cocaine possession, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Chung was a limited participant at the start of training camp, working his way back from a broken arm he suffered in the Super Bowl. The incident that led to his indictment took place in late June, per Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald.
More News
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Starts with non-contact drills•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Absent for minicamp•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Adds a year to current deal•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Scheduled for two procedures•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Suffers broken arm•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Carted off field Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last...
-
TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event, how you can be involved, and everything...