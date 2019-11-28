Play

Chung (illness/heel/chest) did not practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Chung has nursed heel and chest injuries for multiple weeks, and an aggravation of his heel issue forced him to exit Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but he now also appears to be dealing with an illness. The veteran safety's status for Week 13's tilt in Houston remains uncertain.

