Chung signed a contract extension with the Patriots on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chung has been a staple of the New England secondary for the better part of a half decade now. Entering his 10th NFL season, it's reasonable to expect the safety's playing days are pivoting towards the end of the road. Chung has reached at least 84 tackles in each of the last four seasons with the Patriots.

