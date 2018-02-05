Chung logged 63 of a possible 75 snaps on defense before exiting Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII due to a concussion.

Prior to his exit, Chung recorded a team-high nine tackles (six solo). Chung, who finished the 2017 regular season with 84 tackles and a pick in 16 games, remains under contract with the Patriots in 2018. He's in line to remain a starting strong safety for the team next season, working in tandem with free safety Devin McCourty.