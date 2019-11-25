Play

Chung was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a heel injury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Chung was bothered by a heel injury leading up to this game but was ultimately active. This appears to be an aggravation of that issue, so he'll likely land on the injury report again when the Patriots retake the practice field Wednesday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories