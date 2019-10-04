Patriots' Patrick Chung: Limited all week
Chung (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Redskins.
Chung worked as a limited participant in every practice this week, so his status will come down to wire ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's unable to go, Duron Harmon will likely start at strong safety in his place.
